Grimes has teased an upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live ahead of Elon Musk hosting debut on the comedy show.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, who has been in a relationship with the Tesla CEO since 2018, shared an Instagram post hours before the highly anticipated airing of SNL.

“Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!” the 33-year-old told her 1.8m followers, along with a lengthy caption and three futuristic photos.

Musk is hosting the iconic comedy show for the first time. The announcement of his debut on the programme has been met with mixed reactions.

NBC, which airs SNL in the US, is exceptionally enabling international viewers to stream the show live on YouTube. They can do so via this link.

Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together, a son named X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020.

Ahead of Saturday’s episode, NBC shared a teaser clip featuring Musk, Miley Cyrus (the musical guest for the episode), and SNL cast member Cecily Strong.

“I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I might do,” Musk said, before promising to be “good...ish”.