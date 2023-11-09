Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grand Theft Auto 6 is already breaking records one month before the release of its trailer.

Rockstar Games has revealed the blockbuster gaming franchise is set to return, announcing on Wednesday (8 November) that a forthcoming trailer for GTA 6 will be unveiled in December.

The developer shared the news in a post on Rockstar Newswire, which has since sent a ricochet of excitement across the gaming world, with many theorising that the trailer release has been designed to coincide with the company’s 25th anniversary.

Rockstar Games President Sam Houser wrote via the developer’s official social media account: “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Shortly after the announcement, this post became the most-viewed gaming tweet in the social media site’s history. At the time of writing, it has been viewed 143.6m times and has received more than 1.4m likes. Fans are not surprised, with fan account @GTASixInfo writing: “Only Rockstar Games can generate this level of hype!!!!”

While a specific trailer date is yet to be announced, it’s expected that it could drop during the Game Awards on 7 December.

A sixth instalment in the Grand Theft Auto graming franchise has been rumoured ever since the fifth was released a decade ago. It was GTA III, released in 2001, that saw the series earn huge acclaim as a landmark video game. It has shipped over 405 million units since its creation by David Jones and Mike Dailly.

Ahead of announcing the trailer, Rockstar Games wrote on social media: “Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about.

‘GTA V’ was released a decade ago (Rockstar Games)

“Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.”