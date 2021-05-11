Gwyneth Paltrow has suggested that winning an Oscar helped her realise she “doesn’t love acting that much”.

The Shakespeare in Love actor received heavy criticism after her surprise win for Best Actress in 1999, with many complaining she didn’t deserve the award.

Paltrow, speaking on SiriusFM’s Quarantined with Bruce, said “part of the shine of acting wore off” because of the “intense public scrutiny” she was under.

“I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person who frankly doesn’t love acting that much as it turns out, I was kinda like, ‘Ok’,” she said.

“It wasn’t like I think this isn’t worth doing, I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, what am I driving towards?”

Paltrow also said it didn’t help that her boss was producer Harvey Weinstein.

The actor, who currently appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts, said she is a “homebody” and didn’t enjoy being in hotel rooms alone for six months.

“It’s just not who I am,” she said.

Just last month, Glenn Close questioned Paltrow’s Oscar win, saying “it didn’t make sense”.