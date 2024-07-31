Hailey Merkt death: The Bachelor contestant dies aged 31

Support truly

The Bachelor star Hailey Merkt has died of leukaemia, aged 31.

Merkt chose to “spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones”, her loved ones wrote in a post on Instagram, confirming the news that the star had died on Friday (26 July).

“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life,” read the statement posted with several photos of the star.

“Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness,” it continued.

“Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.

“She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.”

The news comes shortly after the star had been declared free of leukaemia in April.

“After the bone marrow transplant had taken, she was told she had nine months to not even think about cancer, but in truth she only had 6 weeks before she got the terrible news that leukaemia cells were back and moving fast,” read an update on a GoFundMe page set up to support her family.

“Her first reaction was to say, ‘I don’t care about myself anymore, but I can’t bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love.’”

The last update posted from Hailey to the page read, “It’s Hailey here, clear- headed enough to be sending out this message on my own to all my friends, family and community. For those that follow my Instagram, you may have seen the news already, but for those who have not... As of April 12th, 2024, I AM LEUKAEMIA FREE!!!!”

In the update to her GoFundMe page, her friend continued, “I am in awe of her. She had such clarity and independence and grace. She decided she wanted to live every last minute she had to the fullest: being with the people she loved and doing the things she loved, and she loved doing so many simple things.

“A drink on a patio. Being in the sun. Her family and friends. Her dog, Snuggles. Swimming. An organised cupboard. A checklist of tasks all ticked off. Hanging out in a favourite park. Looking beautiful, with all the creativity that entails. Being beautiful. A beautiful soul.”

Merkt appeared on season 21 of the reality show which follows a group of singletons as they hope to woo an eligible bachelor and secure a proposal. She appeared on Nick Viall’s season in 2017.

Fellow Bachelor stars sent their condolences, including Raven Gates, who appeared alongside Merkt on the season.

“Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this” she wrote.

“I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places. Forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy, so much love to all your people,” Danielle Maltby penned in the comments.

Following a diagnosis of leukaemia, she documented her journey through treatment for the illness on her social media.