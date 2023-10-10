Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Big Brother star Hallie Clarke is being praised for coming out as transgender during the second episode of the reality show’s revival.

The rebooted series returned on ITV2 on Sunday (8 October) with 16 contestants from across the UK entering the house.

You can read The Independent’s three-star review of the launch episode here.

During Monday’s episode, 18-year-old youth worker Hallie made an announcement to her fellow housemates.

“Hey guys, I just have something to say,” she said. “Yesterday, I feel like I wasn’t being 100 per cent authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already,” she continued. “I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

In response, the housemates voice their support for Hallie, with some giving her hugs and commending her courage.

Chanelle, a dental therapist from Llanelli, Wales says: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you.”

Hallie later revealed that if she wins, she plans to use £30,000 of her prize money on gender-affirming surgery.

“I’m gonna get a designer vagina,” she told Kerry. “And I’m gonna pay my mum back for all the years she paid for my treatments.”

Speaking privately to the camera, 40-year-old NHS manager Kerry became emotional talking about Hallie’s journey.

“I felt really privileged,” she said. “And for the poor girl to say that she wasn’t feeling her authentic self, it’s sad. But she’s told us now... and it’s been amazing.”

A clip of Hallie coming out to her housemates was posted by the official Big Brother Twitter/X account and has received widespread praise and support.

“Can we talk about how incredibly brave this young woman is to go on TV, in the current political climate, and do this? So much respect for Hallie and I hope the show is taking care of her,” one person wrote.

“Living as your authentic self is the most powerful way to combat transphobia,” wrote another, adding: “And the love and acceptance the house mates show Hallie proves that the TERFs [trans-exclusionary radical feminists] aren’t winning.”

“Sorry that’s got me so emotional how respectful they’re all being about Farida and Hallie. Asking to double check pronouns across the group afterwards, like that’s such a gorgeous moment,” a third said.

Big Brother has been praised for its diverse casting this season, as the contestants have a range of varied occupations, political beliefs and backgrounds.

Big Brother airs nightly (excluding Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.