The news that the TV adaptation of the video game Halo has been cancelled after two seasons has prompted celebration in some quarters.

Paramount+ announced it would not be making a third series of the live-action show on 19 July, telling Variety it would “not move forward with a third season on the service”.

Xbox, Amblin Television, and 343 Industries are reportedly looking for another home for the show.

“We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future,” said a 343 Industries spokesperson.

“We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

When it debuted in 2022, the first season was divisive among fans of the original Halo game franchise, receiving a lukewarm reception from many quarters.

open image in gallery Some fans of the game thought the show strayed too far from the source material ( Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+ )

Critics claimed that the series strayed too far from the source material rather than being faithful to the original.

Far from mourning the loss of a potential season three, many fans of the Halo game franchise celebrated its demise on social media.

“I watched the garbage first season.... I stopped watching. Looks like a lot of people did,” one viewer commented on Twitter.

“Paramount’s Halo is cancelled? it’s almost as if making a show about a game not for the people who like the game will backfire,” said another.

Others said sarcastically said they were “so shocked” by the cancellation, while another tweet read: “No offense to the people that made it but that show is not Halo. It should be redone, rebooted, restarted, and/or made into a movie. Do not continue the current series, please.”

Another stan of the game expressed gratitude that the TV version had been axed, writing: “Thank God. It had to go! The end result was s*** anyway.”

One suggestion was that, if the show were to be renewed, they should “hire some actual writers who have READ the source material and love the Halo lore.”

However, not all viewers were happy about the news that it may not return for a third outing.

One disappointed fan tweeted: “Boooooo. They cancelled Paramount’s Halo series. I actually really enjoyed it – maybe as I never actually played the game.” Another opined: “I’m a massive fan of the Halo franchise and while I didn’t necessarily agree with the direction the series went I was still happy with it. Especially with how season two ended.

“I’m very disappointed for this show to be cancelled.”