Netflix has dropped the trailer for Halston, sharing a first glimpse of Ewan McGregor in character as the iconic gay fashion designer.

Roy Halston Frowick was an American designer who rose to international fame in the 1970s. He is best known for designing the pillbox hat worn by Jackie Kennedy at her husband’s inauguration. He died in 1990 of Aids-related cancer.

Set to Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence”, the trailer sees McGregor’s Halston on a mission to “change the face of American fashion”, obsessing over the finer details and attending drug-fuelled parties.

“I’ve been an outsider my whole life until one day I just stopped giving a flying f***,” he can be heard saying.

McGregor recently defended his casting as a gay character, saying: “If it had been a story about Halston’s sexuality more, then maybe it’s right that gay actors should play that role. But in this case – and I don’t want to sound like I’m worming out of this, because it’s something I did think a lot about – I suppose ultimately I felt like it was just one part of who he was.”

Halston runs for five episodes on Netflix and has been executive produced by Ryan Murphy.

It will arrive on Netflix on 14 May 2021.