A whole new roster of famous faces are wearing in their dancing shoes, as Strictly Come Dancing is back every Saturday night.

The celebrities are attempting to dazzle the judging panel with their moves for the show’s landmark 20th series.

Among this year’s intake are actor Kym Marsh, former X Factor star Fleur East and half of Bros, Matt Goss.

You can check out the full line-up here.

The 13th competitor announced to be taking part in this series was Hamza Yassin – but who is he, and what has he said about joining the cast of Strictly 2022?

Most will know Yassin best from his work on Countryfile as a guest presenter and cameraman.

As well as this, he can be seen on the BBC programme Animal Park, and has presented other programmes about Scottish wildlife.

Younger viewers will recognise him from the CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk. He will also appear in the forthcoming series Ranger Hamza’s Eco Quest.

He is coupled up with Jowita Przystał.

Yassin and partner Jowita Przystał (BBC/Guy Levy)

Speaking about how he hopes Strictly will improve his fitness, he said: “My biggest challenge will be my weight and my fitness, I’m a big dude and I think I’m strong but imagine me like a rhino where I can have a short burst of energy and then I’m knackered afterwards.

“So I don’t want to be a rhino, I want to be a dolphin that’s constantly moving through water that can go for hours and hours. I want to be the fittest that I’ve ever been in my life. I’m an ex rugby player. What we do in rugby is completely different to what you do on the dance floor, but I reckon a lot of it will transfer.”

Yassin found himself at joint top of the Strictly leaderboard during the show’s first week with an impressive 34 points after wowing with a Foxtrot to “Islands in the Stream”. In week two, his Jive got him to third place on the leaderboard, but his week three Rumba saw him drop down to near the bottom with 25 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues weekly on BBC One.