Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal had Strictly Come Dancing viewers and the judges in tears tonight (17 December) after performing their Couple’s Choice in the final.

The pair danced to “Jerusalema – Remix” by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, and were competing in the final against Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez.

“I get a little emotional watching you dance,” judge Anton Du Beke told them after they performed, “because it’s like the clouds part when you come onto the dance floor and the sun comes out.”

The famously grumpy Craig Revel Horwood gave them a score of 10, leading them to achieve their first perfect 40 of the series. He said: “Hamza, you’re everything I’m not, darling. You spread joy to the world… absolutely incredible.”

Both Du Beke and fellow judge Motsi Mabuse were brought to tears by the dance, as were Yassin and Przystal and many viewers posting on social media.

“What a last dance for Hamza and Jowita, they’re just sensational and have been every single week!” posted one fan on Twitter.

“All the judges talking about the joy Hamza spreads I am f***ing crying,” wrote another.

“Oh my god, stop it Anton, I’m crying. Hamza‘s crying. Craig is smiling. So emotional, and that’s exactly what a dancer should invoke in people. He’s so special. That’s the winner right there,” posted a third.

Yassin and Przystal initially performed their Couple’s Choice in week eight, bringing Afrobeats to the Strictly dancefloor for the first time.

It remains to be seen who will win Strictly 2022, but Yassin said that if they do bring home the Glitterball Trophy, it will be the “icing on the cake” of a wonderful experience.