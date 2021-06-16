The Handmaid’s Tale’s fourth season has come to a dramatic conclusion – and fans are both stunned and satisfied.

The hit dystopian drama, starring Elisabeth Moss and Joseph Fiennes, aired the 10th and final episode of its latest season in the US last night (15 June).

UK viewers will have to wait until next week to tune into the season, which will begin airing weekly from 20 June on Channel 4.

Spoilers for season four of Handmaid’s Tale below!

Fans rejoiced to see Fred Waterford, the sadistic commander played by Fiennes, finally meet his demise.

“Me after watching the season four finale of The Handmaid’s Tale,” wrote one user, accompanied by a GIF of Natalie Dormer smugly eating an apple on a hammock.

Similarly, another user added: “Me, last 10 minutes of Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale,” together with a GIF of Joaquin Phoenix from the 2002 horror film Signs, which sees him backing away from a screen looking terrified.

“The Handmaid’s Tale season finale was so good that I was cheering and screaming and then 10 minutes later broke down sobbing… thank you lizzie moss,” said someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “*That* scene from the handmaid’s tale s4 finale has to be one of the most satisfying scenes I’ve ever seen on television.”

“Me, after watching the season finale of The Handmaid’s Tale,” commented one person, together with a GIF of Jessica Walter as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development saying: “Good for her.”

“A standing ovation for Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale… I don’t even know where you can go from here. That season finale was powerful,” added another user.

Audiences last see Fred’s lifeless body strung up on a wall, with his severed finger being put in an envelope addressed to his wife Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

In the wake of the episode’s US broadcast, Fiennes opened up about his character’s death, and explained how filming the scene “was genuinely quite terrifying”.

UK viewers will be able to watch the first episode of The Handmaid’s Tale season four on Channel 4 on 20 June at 9.00pm.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Emmy Award-winning series had been officially renewed for a fifth season.