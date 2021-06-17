The Handmaid’s Tale fans in the UK will be happy to discover that season four is premiering very soon.

Hulu’s dystopian show returned in the US earlier this year, leaving UK viewers waiting for weeks on end.

Channel 4 recently announced the series would return in June, but failed to name the date.

The Independent can now confirm that season four will begin on Sunday 20 June at 9pm.

All three previous seasons are now available to stream on All 4.

The Margaret Atwood adaptation stars Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, who is renamed Offred when she’s abducted and held in Gilead, a totalitarian state formerly known as the United States.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name.

Previous seasons have shown June attempting to escape Gilead and, at the end of the show’s third one, she successfully helped free a group of children by putting them on a plane to Canada.

However, June was wounded in the process.

Elisabeth Moss and Madeline Brewer in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (Hulu)

The synopsis for the new season reads: “June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges.

“Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

The show also stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski and Ann Dowd.

Find a full recap of what happened in season three here.