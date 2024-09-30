Hannah Einbinder follows in mother’s footsteps after making surprise SNL cameo

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Hannah Einbinder has continued her mother’s legacy on Saturday Night Live.

The Emmy-winning actor and comedian, 29, made a surprise cameo in the show’s 50th season premiere to introduce the episode’s music guest Jelly Roll alongside her Hacks co-star Jean Smart.

Fans were elated to see Einbinder on SNL. “Hannah should host next!” wrote one person on X/Twitter in response to her brief appearance in Smart’s episode.

“Excited for Hannah’s debut, can’t wait to see her sketches!” another user added.

Einbinder has a long family history with SNL as her mother Laraine Newman was one of the programme’s original cast members and appeared in the comedy sketch show’s first episode in 1975.

She remained part of the cast alongside Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, George Coe, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Michael O’Donoghue, and Gilda Radner until 1980 and has also appeared in films including Coneheads, Stardust Memories and The Flintstones.

Newman will be played by Emily Fairn in a forthcoming film, Saturday Night, about the 90 minutes that led up to SNL’s first episode in 1975, which will also star Rachel Sennott and Lamorne Morris.

open image in gallery Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Laraine Newman and her daughter, ‘Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder ( Getty )

It comes shortly after Einbinder’s mother slammed The Bear on X/Twitter during the 2024 Emmy awards this month.

In a now-deleted post, Newman waded into the debate over whether The Bear should have been categorised as a comedy at the Emmys after her daughter lost out to an actor from the hit restaurant show.

Einbinder was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series but was beaten to the prize by The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas.

open image in gallery Einbinder and Jean Smart in ‘Hacks' ( Max )

On X/Twitter, Newman, 72, initially reacted with the forceful tweet: “F***. THE. BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

She later deleted that message, telling one follower: “I took it down. Not my best moment.”

She replaced it with a new message saying: “I think The Bear is a great show but IMHO it’s not a comedy- not even a dark comedy.”

open image in gallery Smart and Einbinder in 'Hacks' ( Amazon )

Earlier she had also posted: “Every time I think about The Bear being in the comedy category for the Emmys I can feel an ulcer developing.”

The Bear won three out of four acting Emmys in the comedy category this year, with Jeremy Allen White taking home Best Actor and Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning Best Supporting Actor.

However, the Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series was won by Smart for her role in Hacks. Meanwhile, Hacks also won the Emmy for Best Comedy.