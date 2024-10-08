Love Island star arrested after ‘threatening to kill a police officer’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Love Island USA star Hannah Smith was arrested on felony charges of “willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer” and making “terroristic threats and acts.”

The 26-year-old from North Carolina appeared on season six of the hit dating show earlier this year.

A booking report obtained by The Independent show Smith was arrested on September 30 at the Coca-Cola Roxy venue in Atlanta, Georgia.

Representatives for Smith declined The Independent’s request for comment.

The Sun reports that police records show Smith was attending a concert when she was escorted out for disorderly conduct.

A police officer reportedly attempted to direct Smith to an Uber, at which point the reality TV star allegedly swung at the officer with a closed fist.

Smith was then handcuffed, but the officer reports she continued to kick and lash out. After being placed under arrest and taken away in a police car, she is alleged to have threatened to kill the officer and a family member.

open image in gallery Hannah Smith appearing on ‘Love Island USA’ season 6 in 2024 ( Peacock )

Per police records (via The Sun): “While said accused was being transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Center she stated she was going to kill me and my sister multiple times with the purpose of terrorizing said victim.”

The report goes on to say that during the car ride Smith “made multiple statements about a podcast and her fans.”

“Smith then proceeded to talk as if she was on a podcast or speaking to someone on her phone.

“When we arrived to the jail Smith refused to exit the vehicle until the person in my passenger seat was also taken out of the vehicle and placed under arrest. I advised to her that no one was in the front seat of the vehicle, however Smith still refused to exit the vehicle.”

Smith is not known to host a podcast.

The incident led to the two felony charges, but Smith was released on bail on an $8,000 bond the following day.

The terms of her bond prohibit Smith from consuming alcohol, marijuana or drugs and require her to “submit to random alcohol/drug tests at her own expense.”

She has since posted on social media but has not made reference to her arrest.

Smith entered this year’s Love Island USA on the first day, describing herself as a bottle server and Instagram influencer. She was initially coupled up with fellow islander Kendall Washington.

Washington went on to reach the final of the competition, but with new partner Nicole Jacky.

Smith got to know Hakeem White but left the show after 10 days after failing to find a long-term partner.