Hannah Waddingham has claimed she was groped three times in one week while working on Benidorm.

The Ted Lasso star appeared on the sixth series of ITV’s long-running sitcom, which is set at an all-inclusive resort in the Spanish town.

Speaking about her series, which aired in 2014, Waddingham told The Mirror: “I’d never been groped in my life, but I was groped three times in one week in Benidorm.”

She continued: “To get on set, I had to walk through the hotel dressed as Tonya in some non-existent bikini and high heels with blokes gawping at me... or rather groping me.”

Describing how she had to resist her urge to “knock their blocks off”, Waddingham added: “A little angel on my shoulder was going, ‘Leave it, Hannah’. But I really wanted to take off my five-inch wedges and whack them.”

Waddingham did not specify who had groped her, or if those involved were associated with Benidorm itself.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Waddingham stars in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso as Rebecca, the owner of British football club AFC Richmond.

The show’s second season comes to Apple TV+ on Friday 23 July.