Bloody noses, weeping police officers and sirens galore... BBC One has released the trailer for the last ever episode of Happy Valley.

Anticipation has been steadily building for the drama’s season three finale, with last Sunday’s penultimate episode ending on a cliffhanger.

Fans have been left in suspense, worrying that prison escapee Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) might succeed in his plan to harm Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), and take his son (and her grandson) Ryan, played by Rhys Connah, off to Spain.

In the new trailer, Catherine can be heard warning people that Tommy is “gonna to be angry and he’s gonna be even more desperate and dangerous”.

Tommy is seen with bloody nose, while Catherine is shown crying in an unusual display of vulnerability.

The exended finale will air for one hour and eight minutes, 10 minutes longer than a typical episode.

The third and final season of Happy Valley has been very warmly received by critics and viewers alike. Sally Wainwright’s show returned to screens on New Year’s Day after a seven-year hiatus, and fans from Yorkshire, where the drama is set, told The Independent why the love the series’ authenticity.

Former Spice Girl Mel B also wrote an op-ed for The Independent about how the latest season’s domestic abuse storyline resonated with her.

The last ever episode of Happy Valley will air at 9pm on Sunday night (5 February) on BBC One.