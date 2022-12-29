Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Norton has spoken about the mental toll of playing Happy Valley’s Tommy Lee Royce.

The actor has portrayed the sinister villain in two seasons of the hit BBC One crime drama, and will reprise the role in the forthcoming third series.

Norton was asked about his process during a regional screening event in Halifax earlier in December, per PA.

He said: “I’ve been filming horror movies, and with this too you have to find authenticity but it can cost you. You have to keep the other part of you sane. I got rid of Tommy and have a feeling of losing the family and friends you make on the show.

“I do remember from the first series, I had really violent scenes. It was written and filmed much darker, and I would spend ages beating her up. It goes into your subconscious and somehow it emerges in your dreams.”

Fans were given a look at Norton’s comeback – as well as the return of series protagonist Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) – in the first trailer for the series, which dropped earlier this month.

“Tommy and me are slightly different, I think!” Norton continued, referring to his role as the nefarious sex offender. “Happy Valley was a great moment for my character, because I could prove to producers that I was ready to transform. I owe it everything.

“But I’ve had my fair share of roles since which are nasty guy with a heart! But it’s wonderful to be associated with the show - we know the affection for it.”

He added: “For people to come up to you and say Happy Valley, it means the world.”

Ahead of the third series’ release on New Year’s Day, The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy assembled a guide to everything that happened in the first two series.

Additional reporting by PA