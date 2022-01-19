Ecstatic Happy Valley fans react to first look at series 3

Happy Valley fans are reacting with delight to a first look at Sarah Lancashire filming the third and final series of the show.

Production of Happy Valley started this week after being off air for six years following the conclusion of the second series, which premiered in 2016.

The picture released by the BBC features Lancashire as the no-nonsense Sergeant Cawood standing in front of a police van.

Fans of the hit show, the last season of which was watched by over nine million people, are ecstatic to see Happy Valley returning.

One fan tweeted “fantastic news” while another Twitter user wrote: “Love Happy Valley and Sarah Lancashire. Looking forward to this final series!”

A fan of the show also posted: “So excited to hear that Happy Valley [series] 3 has begun filming. One of my favourite new-to me binges of well, ever.”

Another also reacted to the news by saying: “Goosebumps at the sheer thought of how incredible this will be.”

The BBC also confirmed that James Norton and Siobhan Finneran are also returning to the show for the final series.

There are also a number of additions to the cast, including former Game of Thrones star Mark Stanley and Mollie Winnard from All Creatures Great and Small. Amit Shah is also joining for series three.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The first two series of Happy Valley won the BAFTA Television awards for both Drama Series and Writing.

Happy Valley series three will premiere on BBC One on a date to be confirmed.