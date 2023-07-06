Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Listeners were left in hysterics after Harrison Ford jokingly berated Conan O’Brien after taking a look at the talk show’s notes.

Ford, 80, appeared as a guest on a recent episode of O’Brien’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

The comedian and retired talk show host launched the weekly podcast in 2018. Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell and Barack Obama are among the public figures to have appeared as guests since then.

A clip from the episode featuring Ford has since gone viral on social media.

In it, O’Brien introduces the Indiana Jones star: “Born and raised in Chicago to an Irish / German father.”

Ford then deadpans: “Well, if that’s the quality of your research…

“And I imagine it is because right there [he points to O’Brien’s notebook], it says Harrison Ford and you had to write down Han Solo. You can’t f***ing remember that?”

Ford famously portrayed Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars. He reprised the role in multiple sequels: The Holiday Special (1978), The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

(Twitter / YouTube / Team Coco)

He also appeared as the character in 2015’s The Force Awakens and had a brief cameo in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

“No, I can’t. I can’t remember Han Solo,” replies O’Brien in the clip between laughter.

He went on to joke: “I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the Star Wars films and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think you ‘pop’. I didn’t recognise…

“I’m sorry… but I remember Chewbacca. I remember the bad guy with the black helmet [Darth Vader] and then some other people.”

Ford responds with a straight face: “Uh-uh. How come you’re not still on television?” sending O’Brien into a fit of laughter.

“I think it’s quite obvious why I’m not still on television,” said the comedian.

Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ (Disney)

Viewers commented on the post in appreciation of Ford’s comedic talents and the pair’s “brilliant” banter.

“Harrison Ford is so damn funny. Despite his amazing career, I feel like we all missed out on him doing more comedic roles,” he said.

“This is just pure prime beef riffing here,” said another, while a third person called the instalment the “funniest episode”.

CONAN O'BRIEN (AP)

“Definitely a must listen,” said someone else, with another writing: “This whole episode is a gem.”

In a recent interview, Tom Cruise said that he wanted a career in the Mission: Impossible franchise akin to Harrison Ford’s “iconic” run as Indiana Jones.