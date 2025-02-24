Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Williams playfully scolded her Shrinking co-star Harrison Ford after he upstaged her at the 2025 SAG Awards.

This year’s ceremony, which was hosted by Kristen Bell and live-streamed on Netflix, opened with its annual “I Am an Actor” introduction, where stars talk about their big breaks.

“Los Angeles is known as the city of dreams,” Williams began, “and sure enough all my dreams have come true here.”

However, as the Fantastic Beasts star started her next sentence, Ford was seen taking a chip in the background and putting it in his mouth before realizing he was on camera and slowly removing it, prompting big laughs from the audience.

Realizing what was going on, Williams looked at Ford before shouting: “I told him to turn away!”

The crowd continued to laugh as she added: “Don’t look!”

Jessica Williams, left, playfully chastized her ‘Shrinking’ co-star Harrison Ford for eating during her speech at the SAG Awards ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

She concluded her speech: “From my dream of preparing in a Starbucks bathroom before an audition to my dream of crying in a Del Taco bathroom afterwards. But more than just a dream factory, this city has always been my home. I am Jessica Williams. I'm L.A.-born and bred, and I am an actor.”

She then turned to Ford and jokingly shook him as the Indiana Jones actor laughed and embraced his co-star.

Williams and Ford both play therapists in Apple TV+’s Shrinking, which also stars Jason Segel, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Wendie Malick and Brett Goldstein.

The series is nominated for two awards at the SAG Awards including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Ford and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Elsewhere in the opening monologue at Sunday’s awards, Bell sang a parody of Frozen’s “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” featuring a montage of the unflattering early roles of many of the nominees.

She also paid tribute to the Los Angeles Fire Department in the wake of the devastating LA fires.

“The city and the people in it have been put through the wringer, and though this room is full of sparkles and glamor, and also what the kids are calling Riz, the most attractive tables, I need to point out, are right over there,” she said while pointing to a table with members of the LAFD.