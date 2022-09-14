Harry Landis death: Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders star dies aged 90
Actor is being remembered as a ‘brilliantly funny, wonderful man’
Harry Landis, known for his appearances in Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders, has died at the age of 90.
The star, who played Mr Morris – the bad-tempered boyfriend of Frances Cuka’s Grandma Nellie – in the Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner from 2012 to 2014, died on Monday (12 September), his agent confirmed.
A statement on social media read: “Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit.
“Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner. It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry you will be sadly missed. RIP.”
Landis’s Friday Night Dinner co-star Tracy-Ann Oberman, who played Auntie Val in the show, reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: “Bloody loved #HarryLandis. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.”
The sitcom’s creator Robert Popper wrote: “He was a brilliantly funny, wonderful man. Our greatest guest star.”
Landis, who was born in Stepney, London, enjoyed a six-decade acting career. He made his first TV appearance in 1955, in the pilot episode of BBC police procedural series Dixon of Dock Green. He went on to star in further episodes, including the final, which aired in 1976.
Another notable role of Landis’s was his part as barber Felix Kawalski in EastEnders in the Nineties, and he also starred in episodes of Goodnight Sweetheart and Casualty.
In 2014, he had a small part in the Hollywood blockbuster Edge of Tomorrow.
On stage, Landis had roles in The Kitchen, Journey’s End and A Winter Tale.
The actor was the artistic director of the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, where he oversaw 40 productions.
He was also the president of the actors’ union Equity for six years between 2002 and 2008.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies