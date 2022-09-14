Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Landis death: Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders star dies aged 90

Actor is being remembered as a ‘brilliantly funny, wonderful man’

Ellie Harrison
Wednesday 14 September 2022 16:32
Comments
<p>Harry Landis</p>

Harry Landis

(Shutterstock)

Harry Landis, known for his appearances in Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders, has died at the age of 90.

The star, who played Mr Morris – the bad-tempered boyfriend of Frances Cuka’s Grandma Nellie – in the Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner from 2012 to 2014, died on Monday (12 September), his agent confirmed.

A statement on social media read: “Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit.

“Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner. It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry you will be sadly missed. RIP.”

Landis’s Friday Night Dinner co-star Tracy-Ann Oberman, who played Auntie Val in the show, reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: “Bloody loved #HarryLandis. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.”

Recommended

The sitcom’s creator Robert Popper wrote: “He was a brilliantly funny, wonderful man. Our greatest guest star.”

Landis, who was born in Stepney, London, enjoyed a six-decade acting career. He made his first TV appearance in 1955, in the pilot episode of BBC police procedural series Dixon of Dock Green. He went on to star in further episodes, including the final, which aired in 1976.

Another notable role of Landis’s was his part as barber Felix Kawalski in EastEnders in the Nineties, and he also starred in episodes of Goodnight Sweetheart and Casualty.

In 2014, he had a small part in the Hollywood blockbuster Edge of Tomorrow.

Landis in ‘Friday Night Dinner’

(Channel 4)

On stage, Landis had roles in The Kitchen, Journey’s End and A Winter Tale.

Recommended

The actor was the artistic director of the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, where he oversaw 40 productions.

He was also the president of the actors’ union Equity for six years between 2002 and 2008.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in