Return to Hogwarts: Harry Potter cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special

The cast of Harry Potter is reuniting for a TV special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, from the blockbuster film franchise.

Actors Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will join others in an HBO Max series titled Return to Hogwarts to discuss the making of the film.

The director of the first two films, Chris Columbus, will also join the TV special to “honour the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros Studios London two decades ago.”

Scheduled to be broadcast on 1 January 2022, the special won’t be attended by writer JK Rowling, whose comments about transgender issues have been condemned by multiple stars.

Rowling will however appear in the retrospective via archived footage.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon - from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later,” said Tom Ascheim, who is the president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

All the stars including Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) will return to the original Hogwarts boarding school sets in London, where the first film was made.

The TV special is one of the many events planned by Warner Bros, including a TV quiz contest for Potter fans hosted by Helen Mirren.

In addition to its release on 1 January on HBO Max, the 20th anniversary special will also air on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022, just before the theatrical release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.