The cast of HBO’s high-profile Harry Potter TV adaptation has finally been revealed after months of rumour and speculation.

Each season of the forthcoming show will be based on JK Rowling’s book franchise, with each book comprising one season.

This means that a new batch of actors will be portraying roles previously played by stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Rickman, and Maggie Smith.

Nick Frost has now been confirmed to be playing the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the series, following reports last month that the actor was poised to accept the role.

Meanwhile, Oscar nominee John Lithgow has been cast as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, despite Mark Rylance being rumoured to be the producer’s favourite for the part.

Taking over Dame Maggie Smith’s role of Minerva McGonagall is Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer, who has reportedly been the leading name in contention, ahead of Irish actor Sharon Horgan and The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz, since the start of March.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Gangs of London, The Lazarus Project and The Capture star Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape in the series. Alan Rickman famously played the role in the films.

open image in gallery Nick Frost will play Hagrid in the forthcoming HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series ( Getty/Warner Bros )

Additionally, Luke Thallon will play Defence Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse will take on the role of caretaker Argus Filch.

An open casting call was launched earlier this year for children from the UK and Ireland to audition for the lead roles for HBO’s forthcoming television adaptation, which is yet to be announced.

The TV adaption was confirmed by HBO Max in 2023 and aims to be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer JK Rowling”.

open image in gallery Janet McTeer will play Dame Maggie Smith's role of Professor McgGonagall ( Getty/Warner Bros )

The series is expected to run for a decade, with each season based on one of the seven Rowling books.

“We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” said Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer.

Recently David Tennant appeared to take a dig at Rowling when the Scottish actor was asked about participating in the new streaming series.

open image in gallery Paapa Essiedu will replace Alan Rickman as Snape in the ‘Harry Potter' series ( Getty/Warner Bros )

Tennant, 53, previously played the role of Barty Crouch Jr in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In recent months, he has drawn the ire of Rowling – an outspoken opponent of the transgender rights movement – after voicing support for the community.

Tennant was asked during a Q&A at Planet ComicCon about the possibility of returning to the world of Harry Potter for the reboot.

“I mean, they’re great stories,” he replied, adding that his “contribution has probably been made” to the Potter franchise already.

He then added: “I’m told there’s an executive producer who doesn’t love me on that show.”