Succession duo hired to lead Harry Potter series at HBO

The new HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter books has recruited Francesca Gardiner as showrunner and executive producer and Mark Mylod as executive producer and the director of multiple episodes.

Both Gardiner and Mylod were Emmy winners for their work on the hit HBO series Succession. The series won Outstanding Drama three times (2020, 2022 and 2023), while Mylod also won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama in 2023 for the episode “Connor’s Wedding.”

It was recently announced that the new Harry Potter series, which counts author JK Rowling among its executive producers, has been rebranded as an HBO Original rather than a Max Original. It is expected to arrive on screens in 2026.

In a statement, HBO said that the new series will be “a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series,” featuring “a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

The statement also promises: “Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

Gardiner and Mylod both have long track records at HBO. As well as their award-winning work on Succession, Gardiner also worked on His Dark Materials while Mylod has directed episodes of Game of Thrones, The Last of Us and Entourage.

open image in gallery The Harry Potter books are to be adapted for a new television series by HBO ( Paul Faith/PA )

It was previously announced that the Harry Potter adaptation will become a “decade-long series” with each season based on one of the seven books and will “feature a new cast.”

In April, HBO CEO Casey Bloys said: “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.

“This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

He added that Rowling will be involved to “ensure it remains loyal to her original material.”

In a statement, Rowling said: “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

Rowling’s production company Brontë Film and TV, which recently reported a 74 per cent drop in profits, will work in association with HBO Max.

Warner Bros produced the original eight films based on the book series, which generated more than $7.7bn (£6.2 bn) at the worldwide box office.