Chris Columbus, director of the blockbuster Harry Potter films, has given his verdict on the long-awaited and controversial new TV series.

The 66-year-old directed Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, before the sequels were picked up by directors Mike Newell, David Yates and Alfonso Cuarón.

In 2021, it was announced that JK Rowling’s bestselling wizard-themed books were being made into a new series, having previously been adapted into the hit film franchise between 2001 and 2011.

The show has drawn complaints over Rowling’s involvement in production, due to her remarks about the trans community. HBO has staunchly defended the author in response.

Columbus gave his thoughts on the show as he compared the process to making a movie, saying it was “a spectacular idea, because there’s a certain restriction when you’re making a film.”

“The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that’s fantastic,” the director told People.

“You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn’t have an opportunity to do...all these great scenes that we just couldn’t put in the films.”

He added: “I look forward to seeing what they’re trying to do with it. I think it’s great.”

open image in gallery Colmbus called the new TV adaptation ‘great’ ( Getty Images )

The Mrs Doubtfire and Home Alone 2 director also gave his blessing to fan hopes that Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy would play the evil Lord Voldemort.

“Well, Cillian is one of my favourite actors, so that would be amazing,” he said.

Murphy also received the go-ahead from Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter films.

open image in gallery Cillian Murphy is a fan favourite to play Lord Voldemort ( Getty/Warner Bros )

“Cillian is a fantastic actor, I actually think that’s a wonderful, wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian,” he said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

According to reports, There will be some differences between the HBO series and the much-loved Harry Potter films. Characters will be the same age they are in the books, meaning Snape – rumoured to be played by Paapa Essiedu – will only be 31 and the Dursleys will also be much younger than in the movies.

The show is expected to start filming this summer, ready for release in 2026.