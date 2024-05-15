Harry Potter’s Weasley twin stars to host Wizards of Baking competition series

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The twin brothers who starred as Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter films are set to host a new baking competition series, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.

The project was announced on Wednesday (15 May) by Warner Bros Discovery US networks chief Kathleen Finch during the company’s upfront presentation in New York City.

Variety later broke the news that James and Oliver Phelps, 38, who played Fred and George across the eight-film franchise, will host the new Harry Potter-themed show.

The forthcoming series will air this festive season on Food Network and will be available to stream on Max.

Wizards of Baking will follow “innovative pastry chefs” as they “craft spellbinding sweet creations” inspired by the wizarding films.

According to a press release: “Viewers will see beloved locations, including inside The Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Platform 9¾, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, The Burrow as well as props, costumes, and clips from the blockbuster films. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will delight viewers as it blends the magic of Harry Potter with the very real talent of exceptional pastry chefs.”

Filming for Wizards of Baking is scheduled to begin in the UK soon.

James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley across all eight Harry Potter films ( YouTube / Warner Bros )

Word of the new baking competition series comes months after Warner Bros said that it is eyeing a 2026 premiere date for its highly anticipated Harry Potter TV adaptation.

It was announced last April that Warner Bros would be moving forward with its plans to adapt the first-ever TV series based on JK Rowling’s best-selling books about the Boy Who Lived.

It is expected to be a “decade-long series” with each season based on one of the seven books and will feature a whole new cast of actors.

Last month, it was announced that Rowling’s popular children’s book The Christmas Pig is also getting a film adaptation, despite the author’s continued controversial comments about the trans community.

The best-selling British author, 58, who has a history of making anti-transgender remarks, recently criticised Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson’s rebuttal of her views.

Following the release of a landmark review into gender treatment in the UK, Rowling told the Harry Potter and Hermione Granger actors to “save their apologies” for “traumatised detransitioners”.

In a later interview, Radcliffe addressed his fall-out with Rowling for the first time since 2020, saying it “makes me really sad”.