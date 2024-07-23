Harry Savage death: Channel 4 star found dead in his home as man arrested

Support truly

Channel 4 reality show star Harry Savage has been found dead at his home, aged 26.

Police are treating the death of the Hunted star as unexpected with a man in his 30s arrested at the address and later bailed pending further enquiries.

A post-mortem examination began on Saturday (20 July) and police are awaiting the outcome of toxicology tests.

Paramedics were called to a home in Putney, southwest London at around 9:15am on Friday (19 July), where they found a man unresponsive before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Savage appeared on the fourth season of Hunted in 2019, alongside his older brother, Frank. The episodes were recorded just weeks after their mother’s death.

The show follows a group of people who are pursued by former police and intelligence officers as they try to evade capture. Harry was a 20-year-old drama student at the time he appeared on the show, while his brother was 23.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Independent that they “remain in contact with the man’s family and will be supporting them as enquiries continue to establish the circumstances”.

They added, “Detectives responsible for policing Wandsworth are investigating the incident as an ‘unexpected death’.”

Tributes poured in for Harry on social media, as one friend penned a touching post: “I lost my one of my very best friends this weekend. I’m utterly heartbroken, devastated and in complete shock. Hold on tight to those closest to you. Tell them you love them every god damn day.

“I will miss you forever Harry Savage. You were and always will be everything. I’m not sure how to navigate life without you but you’d just tell me to get the f**k on with it I love you x”.

Earlier this year, the family were embroiled in a bitter legal feud as Harry’s brother, Frank, battled their 76-year-old uncle Ray Savage, over a farm worth £1m that had been in the family for three generations.

Ray wanted the plot sold to the highest bidder following a split with his partner in 2015, however Frank and his siblings maintained that the land should stay within the family. He was successful in his attempt and now shares ownership of the farm with his three brothers and sisters.