Harvey Epstein responds to John Mulaney SNL sketch about New York City Council bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New York State Assembly member Harvey Epstein has responded to comedian John Mulaney playing him in a Saturday Night Live sketch.

The skit, which aired on Saturday (November 2), revolved around Epstein’s efforts to convince voters that he has no relation to notorious sex offenders Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

The real Epstein, who is currently running for a seat on New York City Council, showed his approval for the sketch by reposting it on social media, with a caption referencing its closing line: “I agree with John [Mulaney]… let’s not call it Epstein’s Island.”

In an interview with local magazine City & State New York, Epstein said: “I think it went over very well, and I’m glad we can all make fun of ourselves in a way that – to bring joy to the world.”

However, he did take a moment to reflect on the horrific crimes underlying the joke. “It’s really critical that I take the joy out of the joke and also be serious about issues of domestic violence,” he said, adding that Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein are “two horrible human beings.”

Epstein said he was taken by surprise by the sketch when it aired, but that he wouldn’t be against appearing on the long-running comedy series in the future. “I totally would do that,” he said.

John Mulaney as Harvey Epstein on ‘SNL’ (left), and the real New York State Assembly member Harvey Epstein (right) ( SNL/Getty )

The politician said that there was some truth to sketch, noting that while on the campaign trail he had occasionally been asked whether he was related to either Harvey Weinstein or Jeffrey Epstein. He also said he felt his unexpected SNL appearance might raise his profile.

“I think it definitely makes more people aware of who I am,” he said. “But luckily, I have high name recognition in my district already.”

As for Mulaney’s portrayal, Epstein thought he did a good job. “John Mulaney was wearing earrings, he had a bald head, he was wearing the clothes I wear a lot – so I think he did those pieces right,” he said.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The spoof campaign video wasn’t the only political element of Saturday’s show. Elsewhere in the episode, Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance during the cold open, poking fun at Donald Trump’s garbage truck struggle.

The vice president, who has been played on the 50th season of the comedy show by Maya Rudolph, flew to New York City on Saturday evening after a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Harris made the unscheduled stop while on her way to Detroit, Michigan, with Air Force Two landing at LaGuardia Airport in Queens. It was the final episode of the show before Election Day on Tuesday, November 5.

Since then, a commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission – a government agency that regulates radio and television in the US – has said that the appearance may have violated its “equal time” rule.