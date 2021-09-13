The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye has been released.

Starring Jeremy Renner as his MCU character Clint “Hawkeye” Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld as his new protégé, the series is set to arrive on the streaming service this November.

The trailer gave fans their first look at footage from the series, which is set at Christmastime.

We see Clint begin to settle back into family life after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with his wife and children having returned after the blip.

However, it seems that his ruthless vigilantism has come back to haunt him. Also thrown into the mix is Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), who fights crime as another Hawkeye-style archer.

Marvel fans reacted positively to the trailer, sharing their thoughts on social media.

“This trailer is less than 2 minutes and already Hailee Steinfeld is the perfect Kate Bishop, I could cry,” wrote one person.

“Sooo excited!!!!” wrote another.

“I AM SO HYPPPPPPPED,” remarked someone else, while a fourth person wrote: “Looks pretty damn good to me!”

Hawkeye is the fourth live-action MCU series to make its debut on Disney Plus this year, following on from WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

The first episode will be released on Disney Plus on 24 November.