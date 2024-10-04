Hayley Joel Osment parodying JD Vance called ‘the funniest thing you’ll see all day’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Hayley Joel Osment has been praised for parodying Republican vice president nominee JD Vance with some people claiming that the actor should be awarded an Emmy.

Osment, who recently revealed that he maintained a close friendship with Bruce Willis after they finished filming The Sixth Sense, played Vance in a sketch for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Boys and What We Do In The Shadows actor, now 36, imitated the Ohio senator’s infamous trip to a bakery in Georgia, where he awkwardly attempted small talk while ordering some donuts, which he later admitted was “terrible”.

On Wednesday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the moment was resurrected, with Kimmel stating that the skit was a new ad campaign for Vance where he makes “his donut shopping a top priority”.

“Hi. I’m Ohio Senator JD Vance,” Osment begins by saying. “The mainstream media? They want you to think that I’m weird. They call me ‘creepy,’ ‘cringey,’ ‘awkward,’ that I give people something called ‘the ick.’ They want you to think that I can’t order a simple doornut — donut. S**t. But that’s ridiculous.”

The scene then goes on to recreate Vance’s interaction with the shop employee in an over-the-top fashion. After telling her to “hold the pickles” on his donut order, Osment smashes through the glass on the counter to retrieve one of the treats.

He then attempts to talk to other customers in the shop by asking one man “how long have you been Black?” and is then told by a pregnant woman and her son to “please get away from us.”

Osment’s take on Vance has since gone viral on X/Twitter where it has been viewed more than 10 million times. Viewers have been full of praise for the actor, with one person writing: “Haley Joel Osment should win an Emmy for his portrayal of JD Vance trying to buy a donut.”

Another said: “Haley Joel Osment as JD Vance is the funniest thing you’ll see all day.”

A third person asked: “Can Haley Joel Osment please do one of these every day? Because this outstanding trolling.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

It comes after Vance was mocked for his mostly measured and prepared performance at Tuesday’s VP debate with Tim Walz.

One line of contention that people are having fun with was when Vance championed his and Donald Trump’s desire to “bring American manufacturing back” and “make more of our own stuff” while attacking Biden and Harris, who he claimed have “shipped our manufacturing base off to China”.

open image in gallery JD Vance during the 2024 VP debate ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Vance, who has connections to Silicon Valley, likes to position himself as something of a jobs creator, but his pledges have been ridiculed, specifically by movie fans.

Comedian Samantha Ruddy wrote on X/Twitter: “Bonkers of JD Vance to claim to be a job creator after what he did to Amy Adams’ career.”