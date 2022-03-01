HBO pulls Larry David documentary a day before its release at comedian’s request

HBO has halted the release of Larry David’s documentary The Larry David Story at his own request.

The new two-part documentary about the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor was scheduled to debut on HBO on Tuesday night (1 March).

However, on Monday 28 February, HBO Documentaries shared a tweet announcing that the premiere was going to be postponed, writing: “Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience.”

HBO reps have made no other comments beyond the tweet and it is unclear when the live event will take place.

The documentary’s official logline says The Larry David Story “finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favourite misanthrope.

“In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success — and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm — David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.”

Larry David (Getty Images)

A trailer for the film showed snippets of conversation between David and Charles about David’s career and his reflection on his success in the comedy business. The trailer was originally released on YouTube and has since been made private.

David has worked with HBO for over 20 years, in which he has produced 11 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the movie Clear History.