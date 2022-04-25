Fans are all talking about the same “relatable” scene in Netflix’s latest hit series Heartstopper.

The recently released show – an adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman – is a coming-of-age story that follows a teen romance between Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).

Since its release on 22 April, the show has earned near universal praise from fans for its depiction of coming out and LGBTQ+ romance.

Many people took to Twitter to share their reactions to one scene in particular.

*Spoilers for Heartstopper episode two below*

The scene in question – which comes at the end of the second episode – sees Nick, who is confused about his romantic feelings towards Charlie, googling: “Am I gay?”

Many viewers commented on how “relatable” the scene felt.

“The most relatable moment in Heartstopper is when Nick types, ‘Am I gay?’ in Google. We’ve all been there,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Heartstopper having Nick google, ‘am I gay’ and taking a Buzzfeed-esque quiz is actually hilariously accurate.”

“Jeez, the ‘am I gay?’ Google search scene got me,” wrote a third person. “I used to spend so much time doing s*** like that, crying, thinking I was disgusting. This show is gonna save lives I swear.”

“The ‘am I gay’google search is one of the most relatable things I have seen in a tv show ever,” another commenter tweeted.

Others, however, joked that the only “unrealistic” parts of the scene were the fact that Nick used punctuation in the google search bar and that he did not use incognito mode on his browser to hide his search history.

“Not the ‘Am I gay’ search from Heartstopper,” one tweet read. “So many flashbacks.”

The series has also earned a 100 per cent score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

You can read The Independent’s interview with Locke, who plays Charlie, here.