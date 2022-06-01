Heartstopper stars share advice for queer teens: ‘It’s OK to be unsure’

‘It’s very much about self-love and self-acceptance – that’s one of the main things that we’re preaching,’ Kit Connor said

Tom Murray
Wednesday 01 June 2022 09:56
The stars of Netflix’s hit teen romance show Heartstopper have some advice for young LGBTQ+ fans.

The show, which is about a 14-year-old called Charlie (Joe Locke) who develops a crush on popular rugby jock Nick (Kit Connor), has been lauded for its positive representation of a full spectrum of queer identities.

Locke told Digital Spy in a new interview that “Heartstopper really celebrates people’s differences.”

He added: “And in general society, especially in high school and that sort of age bracket of people, it shows your differences and your flaws.

“When actually your differences are what make you you and so you should celebrate these and be really proud of them. I think Heartstopper really does that and that’s a really lovely thing that we’re able to show that in this series.”

His co-star, Connor, added that there are “two sides to it”.

He said: “It’s very much about self-love and self-acceptance – that’s one of the main things that we’re preaching.

“It’s very much trying to tell to queer teens that you should absolutely aim to express yourself completely and be authentically yourself.

“But, at the same time, it’s not also pressuring you to put a label on yourself immediately and immediately work out [who you are]. It’s fine to not know.

“We try to show that there are two sides to it, that it’s OK to be unsure.”

