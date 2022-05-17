Heartstopper: Joe Locke wants cast of Netflix teen series to go on The Great British Bake Off
‘Make this happen and I’ll make you a cake,’ actor tweeted
Joe Locke has called for the Heartstopper cast to appear on The Great British Bake Off.
The Netflix teen series is a coming-of-age story about a romance between secondary school students Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).
Since its release in April, the show has earned near universal praise from viewers for its depiction of coming out and LGBTQ+ romance.
On Tuesday (17 May), Locke delighted fans as he suggested that the cast should star in their own Bake Off special, much like the ones with the Derry Girls and It’s A Sin casts.
“Heartstopper cast on Bake Off when???” he tweeted, tagging Channel 4 in a second tweet simply reading: “@Channel4 ???”
After the official Netflix account replied asking who they needed to call, Locke posted: “Make this happen and I’ll make you a cake.”
On Monday (16 May), it was announced that Locke’s co-star Yasmin Finney would be joining the cast of Doctor Who for the show’s 60th anniversary.
Finney, who plays trans teen Elle in Heartstopper, will be taking on the role of Rose in the sci-fi series next year.
