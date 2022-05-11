Heartstopper: Joe Locke reveals cult film actor he wants to play his ‘cool grandma’ in series two
‘Kit got Olivia Colman, I want Jennifer Coolidge,’ actor said
Joe Locke has revealed the cult film actor he wants to play his grandmother in a potential second series of Heartstopper.
The Netflix teen series – an adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman – is a coming-of-age story about a romance between secondary school students Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).
Since its release on 22 April, the show has earned near universal praise from viewers for its depiction of coming out and LGBTQ+ romance.
While a second series is yet to be announced, 18-year-old Locke is already speculating on who he wants to star in series two, should it go ahead.
Joking that he would be “the last person to be told” about a second series, he told Radio Times: “I always say, I want Jennifer Coolidge to be my cool grandma. My American grandma. That would be quite cool.
“Kit got Olivia Colman, I want Jennifer Coolidge.”
Colman makes an appearance in the show as Nick’s mother. The Oscar winner’s casting was a closely guarded secret before the series’ release.
Locke echoed his point about Coolidge in a second interview withVariety, adding: “I love her. She’s amazing.”
Coolidge, who is best known for her roles in Christopher Guest’s mockumentary films and Legally Blonde, is currently experiencing a career resurgence after starring in HBO’s The White Lotus.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies