Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.

Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.

The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.

Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.

“Just finished the Heartstopper live action Netflix show,” one person wrote. “ITS SO GOOD OMG THE CASTING IS PERFECT!!”

“Literally so good i binge watched all episodes in one go,” wrote another, describing the series as a “must watch”.

“Heartstopper is gonna be the END of me,” wrote another viewer, while someone else claimed: “I havent stopped sobbing since i finished the series is this why they call it Heartstopper?”

The series can be streamed on Netflix now.

Heartstopper also featured a secret cameo from Oscar-winning The Favourite star Olivia Colman – prompting shocked reactions from viewers when they recognised her face.