Fans of the Netflix series Heartstopper have been delighted by the latest social media post from Russell T Davies.

Heartstopper debuted on the streaming service last week, and has drawn praise for its depiction of a same-sex romance between two grammar school pupils. Read The Independent’s interview with its lead star Joe Locke here.

Besides his stint as a showrunner on Doctor Who, Davies is best known as the creator of series including Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin, which have also been heralded for giving voice to LGBT+ characters and themes.

On Monday (25 April), Davies shared a selfie with two of Heartstopper’s stars, Locke and Sebastian Croft.

“HEARTSTOPPER 2: the new headmaster arrives!” he wrote alongside the photo.

Fans of the series reacted excitedly to the post, with many writing that they would love to see Davies feature as the “new headmaster” in a second season of the show.

“Omg when is this happening?” replied one person.

Drag artist Sophia Stardust wrote: “I’m sorry that would be so iconic.”

“Inspiration goes both ways... love it,” another follower commented.

The first season of Heartstopper can be streamed on Netflix now.