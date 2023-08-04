Heartstopper fans are singling out one storyline as their favourite for season 2

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The release of the second season of Heartstopper has delighted fans, who are rejoicing at the return of main characters Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).

Netflix’s adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels quickly warmed hearts when it launched on the platform last summer, following the two secondary school students during a blossoming romance, while Nick learns more about his sexuality.

The show also follows the young couple’s friends and classmates, who are dealing with their love lifes and questions surrounding identity.

In its second season, Charlie’s friend Isaac (Tobie Donovan), a book-loving student, is revealed as being on the asexuality spectrum – he does not feel sexual or romantic attraction, regardless of a person’s gender.

Many fans have shared their appreciation of this being included in the programme.

“When there’s actually asexual representation in a teen lgbtqia show,” one fan began, adding a heart-eyes emoji. “Or in general, this show really has everything.”

“I’m so grateful for Isaac and his storyline this season,” wrote another. “I wish there was more [asexual] representation in books, movies and TV series.”

Others pointed to the programme allowing Isaac to experience moments of wonder and excitement like his classmates, but without the context of romantic or sexual attraction to others.

“Isaac getting his own ‘heartstopper moment’ as he clutches a book on being ace means so much to me,” one person wrote on Twitter. “As an aspec [on the asexuality spectrum] person seeing that little thing reserved for moments of love symbolising his first steps in working out who he is means a lot. Self [acceptance] is a form of love.”

The cast of Heartstopper (Samuel Dore)

Elsewhere, some viewers praised the show for its efforts in displaying the value of friendships and connections outside of romance.

A fan wrote: “Something about Heartstopper is its way of showing how special platonic love can be too. Especially through Isaac, when he feels isolated and alone because he’s starting to realize a romantic love might not be something in the cards for him, but then realising platonic love.”

Oseman, who wrote the books and created the TV series, identifies as asexual and aromantic. Earlier this year, she confirmed that Isaac’s asexuality was implied in the first season, but they made an active effort to present it clearly in season two.

“Netflix will hate me for spilling, but yes, asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way,” Oseman told Attitude in February.

“I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world. I hope when it happens in Heartstopper it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him.”

Heartstopper seasons one and two are available on Netflix now. You can read The Independent’s review of season two here.