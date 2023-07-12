Danny Dyer issues warning to fans over new Channel 5 series Heat

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Danny Dyer’s new series Heat has premiered on Channel 5 – but the actor has cautioned that some fans should steer clear.

The four-part series follows Steve Cameron (Dyer), a man whose dark family secrets emerge during a devastating Australian bushfire.

During an appearance on This Morning previewing the show, Dyer said that the “nutty” programme would be a difficult watch for some viewers.

“It’s a nutty bit of work,” the former EastEnders star told presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

“I got this script and I read it and thought... This is just... I’m going to be straight, I’m here to promote it but, if you don’t like dark things, don’t go near it.”

The actor continued: “It’s dark. It’s so dark, I was thinking, ‘Can they put this on the telly?’”

Heat is airing on Channel 5 this week on four consecutive days, from Tuesday (11 July) to Friday (15 July)

In the series, Dyer plays Steve, a British expat living in Australia who visits his friend Brad (played by Darren McMullen) at his lavish estate.

Before long, however, Steve’s family – his wife Sarah (Pia Miranda) and daughter Mia (Matia Marks) – begin to suspect he is having an affair. The series also stars Jane Allsop and Richie Morris.

Dyer is best known for his nine-year stint on the BBC soap EastEnders, playing Mick Carter, as well as his roles in films such as the 2006 horror-comedy Severence and the 2004 sports-dramaThe Football Factory.

Danny Dyer in 2022 (Getty Images)

McMullen is best known in Australia as the co-host of The Voice, while Miranda portrayed Karen Oldman in the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Heat continues on Channel 5 at 9pm.

Earlier this year, Dyer addressed the conversation surrounding his daughter Dani Dyer’s name, describing the reproval as “classist”.

Asked in February about the criticism he had received for naming his daughter after himself, Dyer responded: “I think there is classism.

“As soon as I open my mouth I’m judged as thick and poor and not articulate. I noticed that early doors, but it hasn’t really bothered me.”

Dani is best known for her appearance in the fourth season of the hit ITV2 reality series Love Island, which she went on to win with her then-partner Jack Fincham.