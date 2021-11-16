Tributes have poured in for Bones star Heath Freeman following his death at the age of 41.

The actor, who played serial killer Howard Epps on the procedural drama, was also known for roles in NCIS and Spartacus. No cause of death has been disclosed.

News of Freeman’s death was shared on social media by Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, who shared a picture of herself with Freeman alongside the comment: “I’ll love you forever @heathmonster RIP.”

Friends, fans and former collaborators of Freeman shared tributes to the late star on social media.

Actor Shanna Moakler wrote: “Godspeed beautiful friend, I will miss your laugh and cherish our great times... ty for making this life exciting and fun.”

Director Ariel Vromen commented under one of Moakler’s posts, writing that it was “so sad”.

Actor Assaf Cohen wrote: “Saddened to hear about the passing of @heathfreeman. My first S. California production was a show at South Coast Rep with Heath.

“He was classy, earnest and of course, extremely talented. Gone way too soon. Flights of angels, Heath.”

Guitarist Monte Pittman wrote: “I’m just hearing the devastating news that my friend Heath Freeman is gone. I’m stunned, saddened, heartbroken, & in a numb state of disbelief. Celebrate his by watching all of his achievements @davidsullivan @gettinsweenered @thedustinmartin #ripheathfreeman”

Actor Shane West, star of A Walk to Remember, ER and Gotham, also paid tribute, re-sharing a photo alongside the words: “I love you so much.”

The Independent have contacted a representative of Freeman’s for comment.