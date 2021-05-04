RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green were left “shaken” after their rehearsal venue was seemingly targeted in a bomb threat.

The three queens had been in rehearsals for their Drag Queens of Pop act at LGBTQ+ nightclub Heaven in London on Monday (3 May).

However, mid-way through practice the venue was stormed by police who informed them that an anonymous tip-off had claimed there was a bomb inside the venue.

However, the item mentioned was confirmed to be non-suspicious, with Met Police saying in a statement: “The circumstances in which the item was found suggest that it was part of an intentional hoax and an investigation is under way to identify the person or persons responsible.

“There is no indication, at this early stage, of a particular motive but that will form one of the key lines of enquiry for officers as their investigation continues.”

The Vivienne, who won the first series of Drag Race UK, wrote on Instagram that a bomb squad with sniffer dogs and police horses were called to the scene.

“Half way through a song when the police entered, informing us there was a bomb scare in the venue and we must evacuate, four whole streets were also evacuated around us,” she said.

“To the SICK person who made the call to the police, thanks for ruining our rehearsal day for which people travelled for. Just out of lockdown and now this.”

Tia updated fans on the incident (Tia Kofi/Instagram)

Tia added that the queens were “a little shaken” after the “scary” experience, writing: “It just goes to show how absolutely vile some people are, to have the intention to cause people to be so frightened in a moment is disgusting.”