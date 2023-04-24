Who is I’m a Celebrity South Africa contestant Helen Flanagan?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity is back for an All-Stars edition set in South Africa.

Premiering on ITV on 24 April, I’m a Celebrity... South Africa sees a number of prominent former contestants return to the series for another set of challenges.

Phil Tufnell, Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder are among the familiar faces competing this season.

ITV has claimed that the new locale will provide “bigger” and “tougher” challenges in a “harsher and more unforgiving” environment.

Also among the brave returnees announced was actor Helen Flanagan.

Here’s a brief breakdown of Flanagan’s life and career, as well as what she’s said about appearing on I’m a Celebrity for the second time...

Flanagan’s best known for her 12-year stint on ITV’s long-running drama Coronation Street. From 2000 to 2012, the actor starred as Rosie Webster.

Helen Flanagan ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (ITV)

She briefly reprised the role in 2017, before going on maternity leave in 2018.

Flanagan made her I’m a Celebrity debut in its 12th series over a decade ago.

During her five-week journey, she faced several Bushtucker trials, which required her to dive into a tank full of crocodiles, get buried alive in bugs and more. She was eliminated in the fifth round of the 2012 Australia-based season.

She shares three children, Matilda, seven; Delilah, four; and Charlie, two, with her partner of 13 years, Bristol Rover footballer Scott Sinclair. The pair got engaged in 2018, however, they are rumoured to have split in 2022.

Speaking ahead of her return to the jungle, Flanagan said: “I am not saying I am going to go in and be a jungle warrior and be absolutely amazing because I will not. Yes, I will be scared but I will have a go and I will be a lot better than last time.

“When I see Ant & Dec in the South African jungle, I will joke I am not going to do the Trials! It will also be really nice to see Ant & Dec again in a funny sort of way!”

I’m a Celebrity South Africa begins on 24 April at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.