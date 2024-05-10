Helen George hints at Call the Midwife return after character ‘leaves’ show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Actor Helen George has seemingly confirmed she will be returning to the popular BBC drama series Call the Midwife in a new post on social media.

George has played Trixie Franklin on the beloved period show since its debut in 2012. She appeared to leave at the end of the last season as her husband Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) revealed he was “broke”.

He was seen planning to leave the East End to rebuild his fortune in New York, with Trixie revealing that she would be joining him to do so.

On Wednesday (8 May), George delighted fans as she shared a selfie in what appears to be a dressing room, wearing an updated version of Trixie’s characteristic blonde bob.

While previous seasons of Call the Midwife were set in the 1950s and 1960s, the show will continue in the 1970s. In the photo, George wears a patterned jumper characteristic of the Seventies, and tagged the show’s official Instagram page.

Although the actor did not share any further information, the post was enough for fans to believe that the star would be returning for season 14.

“Beautiful! And I’m so glad she’s back,” shared one person with another adding, “Can’t wait to see her return to s14!”

Another speculated on the status of her on-screen relationship saying: “Trixie still wearing her wedding rings so Matthew could be returning at the end of the season 14”.

Helen George plays Trixie Franklin in ‘Call the Midwife’ ( Instagram/ @helenrgeorge )

George shared a similarly cryptic post last month: an image of her character walking down the steps of Nonnatus House, the show’s hospital setting.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Call the Midwife, which is based on actual historical events, was officially renewed for a further two seasons by the BBC last year. Creator Heidi Thomas had said she was “overjoyed” at the news as she added: “We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970s together.”

Last July, George announced her split from partner Jack Ashton, whom she met while on the Call the Midwife set.

The pair, who were together for seven years and have two young daughters, reportedly started dating after filming the show’s 2016 Christmas special together.

In a statement, George said at the time of the split: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

Call the Midwife will return for a Christmas special later this year.