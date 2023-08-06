Helen Skelton removes brand mentions on Instagram after BBC ‘guidelines breach’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Helen Skelton has amended a social media post about Morning Live after it reportedly contravened BBC advertising guidelines.

The 40-year-old presenter, known for hosting Countryfile and competing on Strictly Come Dancing, mentioned specific food and clothing brands in her recent Instagram posts.

Earlier this week, Skelton had shared several pictures of outfits she wore while presenting Morning Live, tagging the relevant brands, including UK retailer Boden and Cos.

The tags were subsequently removed from Skelton’s Instagram, however. She was not financially reimbursed for identifying the brands on social media.

In a statement provided to The Independent, a BBC spokesperson said: “Helen pays for the clothes she wears on the show and does not have relationships with the brands tagged.

“She has now removed brand mentions from social posts linked to the programme.”

BBC guidelines state that “no on-air talent should promote products, goods, services or clothing they use”.

Because the broadcaster is funded by the taxpayer, it does not allow commercial advertising or product placements to feature in its media output, which encompasses TV, radio and online.

The Independent has contacted Skelton’s representative and the BBC for further comment.

Skelton had featured on Morning Live, a weekday “topical live series” that airs on BBC One, as a stand-in presenter.

In her original Instagram post, she wrote: “Thanks for letting me join in @bbcmorninglive… Been a treat to share some mornings with you.

Helen Skelton pictured in 2019 (Getty Images)

“Holiday mode activated….. Shout out to grand parents making it all poss… work hard to play hard. #telly #morninglive #morning #thejuggle #schoolholidays”.

Her stint on the BBC morning show was well received by viewers, many of whom called for her to return to the show in future.

“More of Helen on tv please! She’s fab!” one person wrote, while another commented: “Absolutely brilliant Helen..!! Have really enjoyed seeing you on morning live this week…”

Morning Live’s regular presenters are Kym Marsh, Gethin Jones, Sara Cox, Sam Quek, Kimberley Walsh, and Rav Wilding.