Helen Skelton makes Jonnie Irwin promise in emotional tribute

Helen Skelton made a heartfelt promise to the late TV presenter Jonnie Irwin in a tribute following his recent death.

Irwin, known to many for co-hosting A Place in the Sun, died aged 50 on Friday (2 February) after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020. In November 2022, he went public with his health status after doctors told him the cancer had spread to his brain.

Since Irwin’s death, loved ones and fans have shared emotional tributes to him, with Jasmine Harman – his Place in the Sun co-presenter of more than 200 episodes – saying her “heart is broken”.

On Monday’s edition of Morning Live (5 February), Skelton and co-host Gaby Roslin looked back on Irwin’s life and career and commended his dedication to speaking openly about living with cancer.

“After Jonnie’s diagnosis in 2020, he joined Morning Live to share his story and tackle the taboos around the disease,” Roslin said during the segment.

“Together, we spoke about critical illness insurance, palliative care and the importance of leaving a lasting digital legacy for loved ones.”

Skelton added: “Now his passion was property, so we also followed his own renovation project to create a home for his two boys to support them in the future and today, we celebrate his life and as per Jonnie’s wishes, continue the conversation around the effects of cancer.”

Helen Skelton and Gaby Roslin paid tribute to Jonnie Irwin on ‘Morning Live’ (BBC iPlayer)

As the programme showed clips of Irwin’s life on screen, Skelton promised in a voiceover to carry his message of cancer awareness forward.

“On your behalf, Jonnie, we promise to continue that conversation,” she said in the pre-recorded segment.

“For the lives you changed and the joy you brought, thank you, from all of us.”

Helen Skelton fights back tears during tribute to A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin (BBC)

Irwin’s death was announced with a message posted on his social media accounts. Alongside a photo of Irwin and his wife Jessica Holmes, the message reads: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

Irwin is survived by his wife Jessica Holmes and their three sons: Rex, four, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.