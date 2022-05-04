Helen Skelton has returned to Instagram after revealing that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.

The Countryfile host announced the news in a social media statement last month, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.

Skelton’s announcement came just four months after they welcomed their third child.

“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she told her followers. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”

Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.

The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged five, and Elsie Kate, who is four-months-old.

Fans noticed that in Skelton’s new Instagram post, which was a video about energy saving, the presenter was no longer wearing her wedding ring.

Helen Skelton pictured with Richie Myler in 2014 (Shutterstock)

Skelton announced her separation from Myler shortly after sharing a post about motherhood on Saturday (23 April).

The post read: “A mama is always full of emotions, full of love, full of anxiety and worries, full of exhaustion and lack of energy, full of mum guilt and doubt, full of pride in her kids, full of pure joy.

“She feels it all, that’s the beauty of her, she carries it all too, and yet she gets up every day and does it all over again.”

Skelton launched to fame after presenting Blue Peter from 2008 to 2013.

Myler, an England national rugby league, currently plays for the Yorkshire club Leeds Rhinos.