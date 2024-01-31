Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new TV show branded one of the most “nail biting” in years has been renewed for a second season despite uncertainty from its creator and lead star, Idris Elba.

Six months after its conclusion, Apple TV+ has announced the acclaimed series, created by Jim Field, will come back for a follow-up batch of episodes.

The series is Hijack, which starred Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, a seemingly ordinary man whose negotiation skills are put to the test when his flight from Dubai to London is – you guessed it - hijacked by a group of armed criminals.

Similarly to 24, an entire season of which was set over 24 hours, each instalment of Hijack encompasses one hour in the lives of the passengers.

Across seven episodes, they are shown contending with the violence committed by their captors as Sam tries to use the limited contact he has with those on the ground to land the plane safely.

Before Apple TV+ confirmed plans to bring Hijack back, Elba told TVLine, said: “There are ways that we can bring Sam back. I just don’t know what they are yet. But if the audience wants it, then we’ll make it.”

At the time, Field said of a possible second season to TV Insider: “I think Sam as a character is really compelling, I think the way Idris portrays him is really compelling, and I think it would always be interesting to see how he would react in other situations.”

He said a decision would not be made on whether to bring the show back until he could assess the response from fans.

“It’s been amazing hearing the response to the show, and we spent the best part of two years making the show, and we’ve literally only just finished making it,” he continued.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“So right now we’re just sort of enjoying seeing how the world’s reacting to it.”

Idris Elba in ‘Hijack' (Apple TV+)

it certainly seems like Apple has faith in the series – after its release in June, the series became on the service’s most-streamed titles alongside Ted Lasso and Foundation, and is deemed on the platform’s most bingeable shows.

Writing for The Independent, critic Nik Hilton said that while the series “achieved lift-off without much fanfare”, it went on to “reach cruising altitude... to become the hit of the summer”.

Meanwhile, the show was branded everything from “nail biting” to “gripping” and a “must watch” by those who tuned in to watch episodes each week.