Alec Baldwin was reprimanded by his wife, Hilaria, for interrupting her on the red carpet.

The couple were hosting the recent re-opening party for Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York, where they were asked by ExtraTV about the possibility of a second season of their family reality series, The Baldwins.

In a clip of the interview shared to TikTok, Hilaria, 41, can be seen stalling with her response as Alec, 66, steps in to tease: “The Hilaria Show.”

Brushing him off, Hilaria says: “I think we’re gonna see. I think we’re gonna see how it feels to be out there.”

Alec again interjects to add: “It’s gonna be great! You’re a winner,” before an annoyed Hilaria turns around to tell him off.

“Oh my god. When I’m talking, you’re not talking,” she tells him. As he quickly apologizes, she shuts him down again, repeating: “When I’m talking, you’re not talking.”

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin were on the red carpet doing press for their family reality show 'The Baldwins' ( ExtraTV/TikTok )

Looking directly into the camera, she laughs: “This is why, yes. We’ll have to just cut him out of the show.”

As Alec walks away, Hilaria continues: “This is a really raw show, and it’s very real, and we took a lot of chances, and I think we’ll see where it leads us. We’ll see what it feels like to be out there, and then we’ll see if they like it — that’s another thing too.”

Hilaria’s behavior has left fans unimpressed, with many calling her out for being “disrespectful.”

“She is very rude to her husband in front of everyone,” one person wrote in the TikTok comment section.

“Wow! That was incredibly rude, she just showed her true colors,” a second agreed. “Wow no respect for him in public,” another added.

Alec and Hilaria have been married since 2012. Together, they share seven young children: Carmen, 11; Rafael, nine; Leonardo, eight; Romeo, six; Eduardo, four; Maria, four; and Ilaria, two. Alec also has an older daughter, 29-year-old Ireland, from his first marriage to actor Kim Basinger.

The couple currently front their new reality series, The Baldwins, with their seven children. The show, out now on Max, follows the 30 Rock alum and his family as they navigate life split between their Manhattan apartment and East Hampton summer home.

It was filmed ahead of Alec’s involuntary manslaughter trial for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a prop gun went off while he was rehearsing a scene on the set of the Western movie Rust in 2021.

The series has been subject to fierce criticism from reviewers, with many arguing that the series is a distasteful attempt to restore the actor’s image.

Asked by ExtraTV if it was difficult to “be yourself on unscripted television,” Alec confirmed that yes, “it’s oh so hard.”

“I think it’s because you don’t want it to be dull,” he explained. “If you showed the way our life really is, you’d get it after like an hour. It’s the same thing a lot. I mean, not just with the two of us and our life, but with the kids. We like routine; it’s good for the kids to have a routine.”