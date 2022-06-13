Theo Paphitis is among the voices to have paid tribute to Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey, who has died at the age of 65.

The death of the entrepreneur was confirmed by her agent on Sunday (12 June), who said Devey died in Morocco after battling a long illness.

Devey joined Dragons’ Den back in 2011 following the departure of James Caan.

Speaking on BBC News today (13 June), Paphitis said: “When she joined Dragons’ Den, we’d already been filming for quite a few series. So she came into the Den as a newbie, but totally commanded her position and her presence.

“She had so much charisma, so much ability. On top of all that, she was a very straight-talking northern girl. But she had so much charisma, so much ability that went with it. So you couldn’t help but actually like her.”

He added: “She was a massively successful lady in business in a massively male-dominated world in transport. What she achieved should not be underestimated.”

Deborah Meaden, another fellow “Dragon”, said she was “very sad” to hear of Devey’s death. “She was unique in every way and brought grit and warmth with her into the den. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones. RIP Hilary. truly one of a kind,” the businesswoman said.

Former Dragons’ Den co-star Duncan Bannatyne tweeted: “Sad to hear that Hilary Devey has passed. So young. Too young. Rest in Peace Hilary.”

Another tribute came from BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who said: “I’m so sad to hear the news about Hilary. An absolute inspiration for women in particular who wanted to make their mark in male-dominated industries, like she did in haulage. She was also so much fun.”