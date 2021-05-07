Hilary Duff has confessed that she once “couldn’t stand” her star-making sitcom Lizzie McGuire.

Duff made the revelation while explaining why a reboot of the Disney Channel show, which was to revolve around an adult Lizzie and stream on Disney Plus, had its filming permanently halted in 2020.

“It was lovely to relive that even for three weeks of my life, because, you know, there was a point in my life where I couldn’t stand Lizzie McGuire,” she told US radio programme The Jess Cagle Show. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear that name ever again.’ And now that I’m my age, I’m, like... I love her.”

Duff continued: “This is where it all began for me. And she is me and I am her. And I brought what I could to that, which was very much just who I am inside. And so to tap into that again, even for a moment, was really a great experience.”

Duff confirmed in December that a reboot of the show was no longer going to happen. She said in a statement that she supported the move, as she had wanted the show “to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today”.

Hilary Duff attends D23 Disney+ showcase on 23 August 2019 in Anaheim, California (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Speaking to Jess Cagle, Duff confirmed that she and the show’s creator Terri Minsky had disagreements with Disney Plus on the tone of the revived show.

“The one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on in people that were watching the show,” Duff explained. “And so, for me, it only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world.”

It remains unclear how Disney bosses had envisaged the reboot.

The original Lizzie McGuire ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel between 2001 and 2004. A film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, was released in 2003.

Both the series and spin-off movie can currently be streamed on Disney Plus.