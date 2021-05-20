Hocus Pocus sequel, starring original cast, coming to Disney+ in 2022
‘Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years … But we’re BACK!’
Disney has announced plans to release a sequel to the 1993 cult Halloween-themed hit Hocus Pocus.
The sequel, coming to Disney+ in 2022, will feature Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.
According to a release, the plot of Hocus Pocus 2 will feature “three young women [who] accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world”.
Midler, who played Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson in the original film, posted the news on Twitter, writing, “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years … But we’re BACK!”
Hocus Pocus 2 will be directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses), taking over for Adam Shankman, and begins production this fall.
“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” Shankman said in a statement.
“I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights.”
“Now more than ever, people need to laugh,” said Fletcher in a statement. “We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film.
“I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Disney had previously revealed plans for a follow-up movie in 2019 in hopes that that Midler, Parker and Najimy would return, but the main cast had not formally cemented their participation until now, according to Variety.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies